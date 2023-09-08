Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs is strong bet to win NFL rushing title

Is Josh Jacobs being slept on by the sports betting community?

He just might be.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jacobs is priced at 15-1 to win the NFL rushing yardage crown in the 2023 NFL season.

There are four players priced with lower (more likely) odds to win the rushing crown this season. Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is the favorite as he is priced at +450. Rookie Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons has better odds than Jacobs. Robinson is priced at 10-1.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is also priced at 15-1 with Jacobs.

Perhaps the fact that Jacobs stayed away from the team until August 26 in a contract dispute played into Jacobs nor having good odds to repeat as the rushing yardage champ.

The fifth-year player, of course, led the NFL with 1,653 yards on the ground last season. Jacobs is a very motivated player and he will be playing to secure another contract in the offseason. So, I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he won the rushing yardage crown again this season.

So, if betting is your thing, he’s worth a bet.

