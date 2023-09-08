Community pulse: Are players overpaid? Nah but the owners on the other hand

We had another entertaining and lively discussion this week in our Tuesday Community question.
This week, the question was are NFL players overpaid?
The question prompted a lot of responses. For the most part, the consensus was that they are not overpaid. Of course, a few players were pointed out for not performing. Yet, many in this discussion argued that it’s the owners that don’t earn their keep.
Interesting perspective.
For the record, I think NFL players, in general, are not overpaid. It’s a hard, hard job, folks and most of these guys deserve every penny they get.
Here are some of your responses:
