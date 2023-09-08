 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Community pulse: Are players overpaid? Nah but the owners on the other hand

Great discussion this week

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL logo
Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

We had another entertaining and lively discussion this week in our Tuesday Community question.

This week, the question was are NFL players overpaid?

The question prompted a lot of responses. For the most part, the consensus was that they are not overpaid. Of course, a few players were pointed out for not performing. Yet, many in this discussion argued that it’s the owners that don’t earn their keep.

Interesting perspective.

For the record, I think NFL players, in general, are not overpaid. It’s a hard, hard job, folks and most of these guys deserve every penny they get.

Here are some of your responses:

Morgul_Raider
O
W
N
E
R
S
A
R
E.
Abolish them
Adds99
No,
the leaches on productivity - NFL owners are overpaid All they bring to the table is the NFL brand and a law that lets them act as a monopoly in their tv contract negotiations. Which prevents anyone from infringing on their marketplace and replacing their team.
the taxpayers over subsidize the stadiums - should own the teams as a result. Instead they are on 30 year leverage deals.
The workers get half the proceeds shared amongst them.
Indy!
Some are overpaid (Ex: Kyler Murray), some are underpaid (Ex: the guys who end up paralyzed for life).
TreDeLA
They are not overpaid, because the market has decided what they are worth. However, if we are gonna get all into income disparities in America conversation then they probably are even if they are labor.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...