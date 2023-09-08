Chandler Jones will not play at Denver on Sunday

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders will begin the 2023 NFL season Sunday at the Denver Broncos without big-dollar starting defensive end Chandler Jones.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said Friday morning that Jones, who has been away from the team all week, isn’t expected to play in Week 1. McDaniels also doesn’t expect veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson to play Sunday. He has a shin injury he suffered in training camp. He is the only injured player on the roster as of now.

#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said DE Chandler Jones still isn't with the team and won't play Sunday. CB Brandon Facyson (shin) also won't play. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 8, 2023

Jones is still on the Raiders’ roster for now. The Raiders have to make a roster subtraction because the exception for star running back Josh Jacobs expires Saturday. So, perhaps there will be some type of movement on Jones on Saturday or his saga could extend into next week.

Jones had multiple outburst on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday and he said the team sent a crisis response team to his house.

The saga began on Tuesday morning when Jones posted a bizarre tirade about McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler on his Instagram account. The post was then deleted. Jones’ posts indicated his problems with the team began in August. He was not practicing for a long period because of reported injuries. He did return last week.

More from Chandler Jones IG pic.twitter.com/eS5NEMF4E3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2023

“It’s a private matter. If there’s something to report on, we’ll let you know,” McDaniels told reporters Wednesday morning. “ Right now, we’re going day-to-day. He won’t be here today and we’ll take it one day at a time.’

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks.

Now, there are questions on if he will be ready to play for the team in 2023.

Jones is one of four pass-rushers currently on the roster. With him out Sunday that may mean more snaps for first-round pick Tyree Wilson. McDaniels was vague about what the plan is for the rookie. He only played briefly in one preseason game as he recovered from a foot injury he suffered at Texas Tech last November. McDaniels made it clear Wilson would likely have a limited amount of snaps Sunday regardless if Jones plays. Expect Malcolm Koonce to play a lot along, of course, with star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby if Jones doesn’t play Sunday. Janarius Robinson and Isaac Rochell could be promoted from the practice squad as well.