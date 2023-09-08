Best player prop bets for Raiders vs. Broncos for Week 1

The season is finally here and the Las Vegas Raiders open up on the road against AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. The Raiders are looking to continue their streak of winning six games in a row against the Broncos while Denver’s new head coach Sean Payton hopes to turn the page and begin a new era in the Mile High City.

The game will kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT and air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos: Best NFL player prop bets

Davante Adams, Over 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

Honestly, this one feels like stealing. Adams had over 100 yards in both games against the Broncos last year and fell below 70 yards just five times in 2022. While he is working with a new quarterback this season in Jimmy Garoppolo, the All-Pro wideout eclipsed that mark against the 49ers and Chiefs last season with Jarrett Stidham throwing him the ball. If you’re feeling really frisky, DraftKings is offering Adams over 75 yards at even money and over 100 at +255 on the alternate lines.

Michael Mayer, Anytime touchdown (+450)

This one is more risky as we’re going for more value here. Mayer was drafted to help solve the Raiders’ red zone woes as that’s where six of his nine touchdowns came from at Notre Dame last year and the other three were inside 25 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo is also known for being efficient in the red zone and loved targeting tight end George Kittle in that area of the field in San Francisco. Also, Denver allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in 2022.

Daniel Carlson, Over 1.5 field goals (+114)

Yes, no one likes to root for a kicker to score but this is another good bet seeing as Carlson averaged two field goals made per game last season and only had one or less in five games last year. Plus, the high altitude in the Mile High City extends his range and he booted in all three of his 50-plus yard attempts during the preseason.