SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans think they will win more than 6 games

The Las Vegas Raiders fan base is about to get its first taste of football action this Sunday. The Raiders head to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos (-3.5) at Mile High. It will be a tough division matchup like it has been since the AFL days.

With the hype for the Raiders at a low in most of the media, they are not expected to make the playoffs. DraftKings sportsbook has the Raiders over/under at 6.5 for the season. Of course, the Raiders took the under last season for the first time in two years.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation, will the Raiders win more than six games? Raider fans believe they will, with 71% of the Nation saying yes to the question.

Week 1 will tell us what this team could be with a good showing out in Denver. If the Raiders can take one on the road early, it starts a great outlook to the season. Plus, they got the Buffalo Bills on the road the next week, making it a crucial victory.

