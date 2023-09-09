Silver Minings: Raiders-Broncos predictions

It’s that time of the year again. The NFL regular season is here.
And we’re going to continue a Saturday morning links tradition we began last season. We are going to give our prediction for each Las Vegas Raiders’ game and want you to give us your prediction on the game in the comments section below.
The Raiders, of course, start the 2023 regular season at the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.
The Raiders haven’t lost to Denver since they moved to Las Vegas and I don’t see that changing now. Yes, the Broncos will be fired up with Sean Payton making his debut. But the Broncos are banged up and I’m not a Russell Wilson believer.
Raiders 23, Broncos 17.
Now, it’s your turn.
Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.
In other Raiders’ news:
