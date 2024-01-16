Raiders general manager search: Should Champ Kelly get job?

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly done with the interview process of hiring their new general manager.

Among the candidates to replace the fired Dave Ziegler Trey Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, Terrance Gray of the Buffalo Bills, Ed Dobbs of the Indianapolis Colts, Kelly Kleine Van Calligan of the Denver Broncos and former Chargers GM Tom Telesco.

Of course, interim Raiders’ general manager Champ Kelly is a candidate who will interview for the full-time job as well. Kelly was Ziegler’s assistant general manager before taking over on October 31.In fact, Kelly is considered a favorite for the job,

Kelly, who is also a candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ general manager job, is considered a top candidate and he has a real chance to be kept, especially if Raiders’ owner Mark Davis decides to keep interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

Do you think Kelly has earned the job and is the best candidate for it?

It’s not Kelly’s fault, but he really hasn’t done much on the job to show he can handle unlike Pierce who coached the team for nine games. Kelly took over at one of the slowest times of the year for a general manager. Again, that’s not his fault.

Still, he has a good reputation. So, please take our poll on how you feel about him as a candidate opposed to the other names on the list.