Raiders general manager search: Get to know Ed Dobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a new general manager. One of the candidates already to interview was Ed Dobbs. Let’s get to know him better.

Current position:

He is the assistant general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.

When did he interview;

Dobbs interviewed with the Raiders on Friday.

His chances:

He might be the strongest, if not the strongest, outside candidate for the job. In fact, if Raiders’ interim general manager Champ Kelly doesn’t get the promotion, the Raiders could easily turn to Dobbs. NFL Media reported that Dobbs would have gotten the job when he interviewed for it in Las Vegas in 2022 if the Raiders didn’t want their general manager to be tied with the coaching hire. That’s why Dave Ziegler came with coach Josh McDaniels from New England as the general manager.

Raiders ties:

Dobbs was an intern with the Raiders in 2003 and was close with the late Al Davis. That should help his case with Mark Davis.

Coaching candidate ties:

Dobbs was was with the Raiders when Jim Harbaugh was there. He also spent 10 years in Seattle with Pete Carroll.