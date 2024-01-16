Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce, Champ Kelly spotted with interview panel member Richard Seymour

Over the weekend, The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported who Mark Davis has on the interview panel for the Las Vegas Raiders opening at head coach and general manager. Per Reed’s source, the panel includes president Sandra Douglass Morgan, board member Larry Delsen, SVP Tom Delaney, advisor Ken Herock and former player Richard Seymour.
Seymour’s inclusion became more significant on Monday as he was seen with Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly, the interim head coach and general manager and candidates for the full-time jobs, at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Las Vegas via the picture below posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Could this mean something regarding the search to fill the Raiders’ vacancies? Maybe, maybe not, but it is interesting that the team would have one of the interviewers represent the organization with two of the perceived top candidates for their respective roles. Also, The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported that the Raiders brought Kelly back for a follow-up interview on Monday.
Pierce was also interviewed—by the media, not the Raiders—during the parade where he discussed racial equality and expressed gratitude toward Al Davis for being a pioneer in the NFL and helping to lay the groundwork to create opportunities for black head coaches. In Pierce’s response, he said; “It’s a dream. I don’t want to pinch myself yet until it becomes official and we put a stamp on this bad boy.”
So, it certainly sounds like Pierce is confident he’ll be pacing the Silver and Black’s sideline next season. But, of course, we’ll have to sit and wait until anything becomes official as the team is expected to hold more interviews this week.
