Raiders interview Kris Richard, stage is set to make hire

The Las Vegas Raiders may be on the verge of hiring a new head coach and it appears interim coach Antonio Pierce is the heavy favorite to land the job.

ESPN reported Tuesday evening that the Raiders interviewed longtime NFL assistant Kris Richard in person Tuesday. They also interviewed Leslie Frazier in person Tuesday. Both Richard and Frazier are African-American and the Raiders have satisfied the Rooney Rule.

Raiders conducted an in-person head coaching interview today with longtime NFL assistant coach Kris Richard, who played for the team in 2007, per source.



The 44-year-old Richard has coached with the Seahawks, Cowboys and Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2024

If the Raiders want to interview anyone currently employed by another team, they will have to wait until Monday. But they don’t have to and can now make their hire at any time.

All signs point to Pierce, who had his interview Monday. It is expected that Pierce and interim general manager Champ Kelly, who had a second interview with the Raiders Monday will get the nod from Raiders owner Mark Davis.

In fact, now that Frazier and Richard have interviewed, the hires could happen at any time.