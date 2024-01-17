Raiders 2024: Fans wants to draft quarterback

We don’t know if interim head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Champ Kelly will be given the permanent jobs by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis later this month.

There may be an outside hire.

Whatever happens with the head-coaching hire, the Raiders have some big decisions to make. Last week, we asked our community members what they think is the next biggest decision the Raiders have to make during the 2024 offseason to ensure they are set to make big improvements next season.

Here were the options:

Do what it takes to draft a top quarterback.

Pursue the best veteran quarterback.

Hire a top offensive coordinator.

Hope Patrick Graham doesn’t get head-coaching job,

Sign top defensive player in free agency.

In a play with 1,856 votes cast, we had a clear winner. Fans wants to draft a top quarterback as 53 percent (987 voter) want that to be the case.

Then, 25 percent (462) want the team to add to a top offensive coordinator. Eleven percent (201 votes) want the Raiders to get the best veteran quarterback. Seven percent (127) hope defensive coordinator Patrick Graham doesn’t get head-coaching job, and four percent (79 votes) most want the team to sign a top defensive player in free agency.

I get the want for a top rookie quarterback. That’s the best way to build a team and it’s a strong class at the position.

Now, let’s see if the Raiders can pull it off.