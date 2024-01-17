Raiders coaching search: Fans want Antonio Pierce

Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders roster aren’t the only people wanting Mark Davis to hire interim head coach Antonio Pierce to the full-time position.

The Raider Nation badly wants Davis to hire Pierce as well. We recently asked our community members who they wanted the Raiders to hire. The choices were Pierce, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, former Raiders coach Jon Gruden or someone else. The results were not close.

In a poll with 1,737 votes cast, Pierce received a whopping 1,098 votes (63 percent). Harbaugh was next with 554 votes (32 percent), Gruden received 47 votes (three percent) and 38 voters (two percent) had someone else in mind for the job.

I’m not surprised Pierce won this vote. He is beloved by players and fans show the affect he had on the team as he led them to a 5-4 record. I did, though, think Harbaugh may make the vote closer.

The fans have spoken. Now, it’s up to Davis.