Raiders coach search: Mark Davis’ hiring timeline

Mark Davis has been the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders for just more than 12 years, yet he has plenty of experience in conducting hiring searches.

As he works to hire both a general manager and head coach let’s look at is hiring history to try look for clues to when he may make the hires, which could come very soon.

2012

The 2011 season ended January 1. Davis moved fast as he hired Reggie McKenzie to be the Raiders’ first general manager after the death of Davis’ father, Al Davis, a few months earlier, on January 5. The team was zoned in on McKenzie, a former Raiders player. McKenzie then led the charge to hire Denver defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on January 24. So, that entire process took 23 days.

2015

The 2014 season ended December 28. Davis, with McKenzie’s help, led the process to for a new coach. Jack Del Rio was hired over interim head coach, the late Tony Sparano, on January 14. So, it was a 17 day coaching search which is pretty standard in the NFL.

2018

Del Rio famously announced his firing to media on December 31, 2017, moments after the season finale. Davis hired Jon Gruden on January 6, but it was in the works much earlier than that. Davis had his eyes on Gruden all along.

2018 (for 2019 season)

Davis (Gruden, really) fired McKenzie on December 10. Gruden hired Mike Mayock as the general manager on December 31, the day after the season ended.

2022

The Raiders’ lost in the playoffs on January 15. Davis fired Mayock two days later. Davis hired Dave Ziegler to replace Mayock on January 30. Reports that Josh McDaniels was going to be hired as the coach happened minutes later. So, it was a pretty process.

Conclusion:

So, are there any clues? As you an see, every one of Davis’ search was unique and this is unique as well interims Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly considered heavy favorites to be retained at any time.