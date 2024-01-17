Raiders Reacts Divisional Round: Should the Raiders trade up into the top 3?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are closing in on their head coach and GM of the future. They have wrapped the needed interviews to fulfill the Rooney rule. Raiders fans are excited to see who Mark Davis will lead the team going forward.

After Davis makes his final decision, the franchise will turn to getting ready for free agency and the draft; with the Senior Bowl right around the corner, the Raiders can get a head start on finding their next stars.

Of course, the quarterback position becomes important with fans looking to find the man of the future. Aidan O’Connell didn’t keep the birds from chirping and might have to fight off competition. With the team picking 13, they would have to trade up to get one of the higher-rated quarterbacks in the draft.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask fans if the Raiders should trade up into the top three. Let us know your thoughts below.