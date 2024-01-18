Silver Minings: A good step in 2023

Sure, the Las Vegas had another losing season in 2023, finishing 8-9.
But there was a good, positive sign — the Raiders outscored their opponents over the course of their 17-game schedule. Barely.
The 2023 Raiders scored 332 points. They gave up 331 points. Still, a point differential win it is. And that’s been rare for this franchise during this century.
Since 2000 the Raiders have 6 seasons with positive point differential.— Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) January 10, 2024
2023 was the 6th with +1.
Last season, when they finished 6-11, the Raiders scored 395 points and allowed 418 points.
This year’s points cause was boost by a franchise-high 63 point performance in a Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and four defensive scores by the team during an amazing stretch that covered Weeks 15-16.
Perhaps this is all good sign moving forward.
In other Raiders news:
- O-line rankings: Check out where the Raiders’ offensive line was ranked by PFF.
- He adapted: The Athletic looks at the job Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did as the season went on.
- Mail call: The Raiders’ website has a mailbag.
Loading comments...