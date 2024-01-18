Silver Minings: A good step in 2023

Sure, the Las Vegas had another losing season in 2023, finishing 8-9.

But there was a good, positive sign — the Raiders outscored their opponents over the course of their 17-game schedule. Barely.

The 2023 Raiders scored 332 points. They gave up 331 points. Still, a point differential win it is. And that’s been rare for this franchise during this century.

Since 2000 the Raiders have 6 seasons with positive point differential.



2023 was the 6th with +1. — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) January 10, 2024

Last season, when they finished 6-11, the Raiders scored 395 points and allowed 418 points.

This year’s points cause was boost by a franchise-high 63 point performance in a Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and four defensive scores by the team during an amazing stretch that covered Weeks 15-16.

Perhaps this is all good sign moving forward.

