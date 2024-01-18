 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders offseason 2024: Would you trade Maxx Crosby for No. 1 pick?

Getting franchise quarterback worth it?

By Bill Williamson
NFL: DEC 25 Raiders at Chiefs
Maxx Crosby
Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A Maxx Crosby trade, frankly, seems asinine.

Why in the world would the Las Vegas Raiders considering trading away Crosby, their star defensive end.

After all, Crosby is the leader of the team and the Raiders’ best player. He is 26 and entering his prime. He’s a rare defensive end who excels both as a pass-rusher and as a run stuffer. Crosby, taken in the fourth round in 2019, truly has potential to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

So, a trade?

Well, of course, that was a discussion last weekend when Crosby said a trade request could be on the table if Antonio Pierce was not hired as head coach.

I know all Raiders fans would be sickened to see Crosby shipped out and it would bring up unpleasant memories of six years ago. But I also saw some fans say they would be OK with it if it meant the Raiders could get the No. 1 pick to draft their next quarterback.

I personally still, wouldn’t, but it’s an interesting conversation and we’re all about that here in this community. So, take our poll and let us know your thoughts.

Would you be OK if a Maxx Crosby trade got the Raiders’ the No. 1 overall draft pick in return?

