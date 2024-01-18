Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition: Diving into the Divisional Round

With the Las Vegas Raiders out of the playoffs, Raiders fans will become Buffalo Bills fans for the weekend as the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in the marquee matchup of the Divisional Round. We also could be in store for a few upsets this weekend as every other game is about a touchdown spread or more as the spreads, totals and moneylines on DraftKings Sportsbook are below.

Texans vs. Ravens

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Spread: BAL -9.5 O/U: 43.5 BAL ML: -440 HOU ML: +340

Packers vs. 49ers

Saturday, Jan. 20, 5:15 p.m. PT on FOX

Spread: SF -9.5 O/U: 50.5 SF ML: -440 GB ML: +340

Buccaneers vs. Lions

Sunday, Jan. 21, 12:00 p.m. PT on NBC

Spread: DET -6.5 O/U: 48.5 DET ML: -265 TB ML: +215

Chiefs vs. Bills

Sunday, Jan. 21, 3:30 p.m. PT on CBS

Spread: KC -2.5 O/U: 45 BUF ML: -142 KC ML: +120

As for the Pick’em competition, below is a look at where our writers stand after Wild Card Weekend.

Bill Williamson 183-95 (66%) Matt Holder 174-104 (63%) Ray Aspuria 163-101 (62%)

Playoffs only:

Ray 5-1 (83%) Bill 4-2 (67%) Matt 3-3 (50%)

Ray had a huge performance last weekend with only one incorrect pick as the Eagles were the lone team to let him down. That, plus a pedestrian 3-3 performance by me, allowed Ray to pick up a percentage point in the race for second place. Meanwhile, Bill was a solid 4-2 to continue to build on his already large lead.

Community Standings

1. Sci-Town MA Raiders 185-93

2. Chrome&Onyx 184-94

3. Dirty Harry 182-96

t4. dafe2cat 179-99

t4. 21Lefty21 179-99

t4. Edgaredm08 179-99

7. Alaskan Raida 178-100

t8. Bull City Raider 177-101

t8. Mooniac 177-101

t8. Duckman82 177-101

Wild Card Top Pickers

1. Hot Mo 5-1

t2. dafe2cat 4-2

t2. Raider$Nation 4-2

t2. Just Win Baby 4-2

t2. J LeFavi 4-2

t2. 21Lefty21 4-2

t2. Bull City Raider 4-2

t2. Tatum31 4-2

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 4-2

t2. Mashed You 4-2

t2. Mooniac 4-2

t2. Freddy B Good 4-2

t2. Pickone 4-2

t2. Duckman82 4-2

t2. NASHVILLER8ER 4-2

t2. SacBomber03 4-2

t2. uncleRaider 4-2

We have a new solo leader in the community standings! Sci-Town MA Raiders managed to go .500 during Wild Card Weekend while Chrome&Onyx had a tough one at 2-4 which breaks the tie between those two. That’s huge and could be the deciding factor seeing as we only have three weeks and seven games left.

Hot Mo gets this week’s shoutout as the top picker, tying Ray for the most winners with five. We also had 16 people get four games correct and had another 19 with three, so the majority of our pickers went .500 or better last weekend!

We’re officially in the home stretch of the competition so remember to get those picks in this weekend and that we have two games on Saturday. Best of luck to everyone!