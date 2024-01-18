Submit your Divisional Round and offseason mailbag questions!

While the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is going on this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders are in full offseason mode and it feels like we’re creeping closer toward finding out who the Raiders’ next head coach and general manager will be.

Las Vegas interviewed Leslie Frazier and Kris Richard this week, fulfilling the league’s requirement to meet with two minority candidates outside of the organization. That means Mark Davis’ head coaching decision could be imminent. As things stand right now, it’s looking like Antonio Pierce is the favorite. Meanwhile, the general manager search is seemingly down to Ed Dodds and Champ Kelly.

As always, everything Raiders-related is on the table for this week’s mailbag and fire away with any thoughts on this weekend’s slate of games.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.