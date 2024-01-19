 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community Pulse: Trusting Mark Davis’ hiring search

Fans are hoping for a better future

By Bill Williamson
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis
Unfortunately, this fan base is used to this type of stuff during January ... another hiring search.

Indeed, far too many Januarys in the recent history of the Las Vegas Raiders have centered around hiring searches and not playoff games and here we are again.

This time around Raiders’ owner Mark Davis has been conducting both general manager and head coaching searches. So, we thought it was a good time to spend this week’s Tuesday Community question on the subject, so we asked our community members of they good about the way these searches were going.

It seemed like most readers are trusting the process and hoping for a better future.

Here are some of your responses:

Recoil
It is my preference that Davis hires his GM and his President of Football Ops and then removes himself and allows them to hire their coach.
MichaelMatto
This team needs 1 QB, 2 OL, 1 DL, and a LB to be competitive. Almost no one that matters is becoming a free agent next year. Cap space is deep, even w/ JimmyG's contract. Let's roll with Champ and AP for 2 years and see what happens before we blow it up.
AAAA54
Have to. Truth is, any of these guys will be better than McDipShit.
RaiderG
Make it 2 QBs and I'm with you since you need 3 (add a vet like Russ or Baker and a rookie drafted second round or higher).
I think we're also thin at corner but you're always looking for good corners.
If they're really bringing in Kingsbury that shows a lot of smarts and savvy. He won't get a HC gig anytime soon after the AZ debacle so he could stabilize the OC position for years.
Denver thrived almost immediately after dumping McD. I feel like something good is finally happening here.

