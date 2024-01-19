 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What they’re saying after Antonio Pierce named head coach: X/Twitter reacts to the news

How Raider Nation is feeling about Pierce getting the interim label dropped

By Matt Holder
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Pierce
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While it felt like an eternity to make an inevitable decision, Mark Davis has finally made his choice as Antonio Pierce will have the interim label dropped and become the full-time head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports.

Pierce went 5-4 as the Raiders head coach this past season but what ultimately won him the job is that he won over the locker room. Several players publically vouched for AP and no one was louder or stronger in their support than All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. However, this isn’t the first time the team has backed an interim head coach under Davis’ watch.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur wrote about how Pierce’s situation is different than Rich Bisaccia’s a couple of years ago in the article posted to X/Twitter below, and that serves as the lead for X/Twitter’s reaction to the hiring.

Tafur states, “There is a better foundation laid than there was two years ago.”

Expect former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis to be on Pierce’s staff.

As expected, Las Vegas will have a new offensive coaching staff with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that most coaches won’t be retained, including interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree.

Sounds like the mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the Raiders wasn’t so mutual. Davis and the Raiders spoke with Harbaugh’s representatives but he didn’t interview in Las Vegas.

There’s an impressive list of ESPN alums who have become NFL head coaches and the list now includes two guys who were hired by the Raiders.

We know Crosby is happy.

I posted on X/Twitter asking for Raider Nation’s reactions to the news in gif form and below are a few of my favorites.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Antonio Pierce, some of Compton’s finest featured in the video below.

A lot of tears of joy are being shed within Raider Nation today.

Much like Jordan Belfort, Pierce ain’t leavin’.

The defense was phenomenal last season, hopefully the Raiders can bring back Patrick Graham too.

“Squeeze ‘em by the throat,” Pierce was made to be the Raiders head coach.

Now the question is will Aidan O’Connell/Farva still be the starting quarterback?

Impending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor took a moment to congratulate Pierce.

What do you think, will this launch the Silver and Black back into their winning ways of the 70s and 80s?

A victory plunge for AP, with a belly flop too! You’re a crazy man, James!

Now we wait for the GM decision.

