What they’re saying after Antonio Pierce named head coach: X/Twitter reacts to the news

While it felt like an eternity to make an inevitable decision, Mark Davis has finally made his choice as Antonio Pierce will have the interim label dropped and become the full-time head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports.

Pierce went 5-4 as the Raiders head coach this past season but what ultimately won him the job is that he won over the locker room. Several players publically vouched for AP and no one was louder or stronger in their support than All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. However, this isn’t the first time the team has backed an interim head coach under Davis’ watch.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur wrote about how Pierce’s situation is different than Rich Bisaccia’s a couple of years ago in the article posted to X/Twitter below, and that serves as the lead for X/Twitter’s reaction to the hiring.

Tafur states, “There is a better foundation laid than there was two years ago.”

Wrote last week why Mark Davis would choose to drop Antonio Pierce's interim tag when he didn't Rich Bisaccia's #Raiders

Expect former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis to be on Pierce’s staff.

As Antonio Pierce hires staff in Las Vegas, one name expected to be there is former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.



Pierce brought in Lewis -- who coached him in Washington -- to help him after getting the interim job. Now Lewis is expected to be on staff in a more formal capacity.

As expected, Las Vegas will have a new offensive coaching staff with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that most coaches won’t be retained, including interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree.

First task for #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce: Address the offensive side of the ball, as most coaches won't be retained.



Interim OC Bo Hardegree leaves Las Vegas with plenty of play-calling experience, helping this offense and its young QB thrive late this season. Now available.

Sounds like the mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the Raiders wasn’t so mutual. Davis and the Raiders spoke with Harbaugh’s representatives but he didn’t interview in Las Vegas.

They talked to Harbaugh's agent

There’s an impressive list of ESPN alums who have become NFL head coaches and the list now includes two guys who were hired by the Raiders.

ESPN has become an unofficial training ground for future head coaches. Those who left ESPN for coaching jobs include Bill Parcells, Herm Edwards, Kevin O'Connell, Jon Gruden, Jeff Saturday and now Antonio Pierce.

We know Crosby is happy.

I posted on X/Twitter asking for Raider Nation’s reactions to the news in gif form and below are a few of my favorites.

Love it!! Let's get a head start on the assistant coaching positions that are open #RaiderNation

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Antonio Pierce, some of Compton’s finest featured in the video below.

A lot of tears of joy are being shed within Raider Nation today.

Much like Jordan Belfort, Pierce ain’t leavin’.

The defense was phenomenal last season, hopefully the Raiders can bring back Patrick Graham too.

Since Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, the Raiders:



☠️ 16.0 PPG allowed (1st)

☠️ 30 sacks (T-3rd)

☠️ 4 defensive TDs (1st)

☠️ 31 penalties (fewest)

☠️ +62 point differential (4th) pic.twitter.com/br1GfzJnja — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2024

“Squeeze ‘em by the throat,” Pierce was made to be the Raiders head coach.

Now the question is will Aidan O’Connell/Farva still be the starting quarterback?

Impending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor took a moment to congratulate Pierce.

Can't think of anyone more deserving. The Raider way is the only way that needs to be in Vegas

What do you think, will this launch the Silver and Black back into their winning ways of the 70s and 80s?

This is the beginning of a new era of Raider football that's going to feel like the best eras of the past. You can't replicate the teams of the 70's and 80's but this man will bring us the 2024 version of what it means to be RAIDERS. LFG!!! #RaiderNation #HiredAP

A victory plunge for AP, with a belly flop too! You’re a crazy man, James!

Now we wait for the GM decision.

I'm told interim general manager Champ Kelly is in a meeting with #Raiders brass as we speak, per source.

Just for context: He's been in the building throughout.