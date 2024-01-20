Silver Minings: NFL Divisional Round Playoffs predictions

Let the fun continue.
After a pretty lopsided round of games in the Super Wild Card Playoffs round, here’s hoping the Divisional Playoffs Round this weekend will provide more drama and, just better overall games.
It’s time for predictions again and here we go:
Saturday
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens 23, Texans 20
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
49ers 30, Packers 17
Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Lions 34, Buccaneers 16
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs 27, Bills 24
I really think the AFC games are going to be very good and am hoping for the best for the NFC games. And I’m sure you’re hoping I’m wrong about one game in particular.
Now, it’s your turn.
