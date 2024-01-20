SB Nation Reacts: 61% of fans believe the Raiders should trade up into the top 3

The Las Vegas Raiders selected their head coach of the future. They have wrapped the needed interviews and decided that Antonio Pierce is the man for the job going into 2024.

After Davis makes his final decision on GM, the franchise will turn to getting ready for free agency and the draft; with the Senior Bowl right around the corner, the Raiders can get a head start on finding their next stars.

Of course, the quarterback position becomes important with fans looking to find the man of the future. Aidan O’Connell didn’t keep the birds from chirping and might have to fight off competition. With the team picking 13, they would have to trade up to get one of the higher-rated quarterbacks in the draft.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask fans if the Raiders should trade up into the top three. 61% of fans want the Raiders to trade up into the top three of the draft.

If the Raiders are able to execute a trade, they can have at least one of the top three QBs. Those players might change during the process, stay put, and grade a future signal caller. Fans will be expecting them to take a quarterback or add one in free agency.