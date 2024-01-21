Silver Minings: Raiders hiring committee reportedly is split between Ed Dodds and Champ Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders have their head coach in place but are still undecided on the general manager. They have two favorites for the job: Ed Dodds and interim GM Champ Kelly.

Dodds is well respected around the NFL for his days with the Seattle Seahawks and what he does currently with the Indianapolis Colts. Kelly has had a chance to display what he can do quickly and helped elevate the defense with additions such as cornerback Jack Jones.

According to reporting by the Athletic. The Raiders hiring committee is split on who should take the general manager position. Half want to see Kelly, and the other is team Dodds.

“Kelly still has a chance to get the job, but there’s a “split camp” within the Raiders’ hiring committee, according to a team source with knowledge of the situation. It’s unclear when that split occurred, but the Raiders’ top two candidates are believed to be Kelly and Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.”

The Raiders could secure both candidates and find a different role for the candidate not selected for GM.

Some offensive coordinator possibilities for @Raiders: Zac Robinson (Rams) Klint Kubiak (49ers) Adam Stenavich (Packers) Shane Waldron (Seahawks), Brian Fleury (49ers) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 20, 2024

Either way, the Raiders are close to naming their future general manager.

