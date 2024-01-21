Patrick Graham to get second interview in Seattle

There is a chance the Las Vegas Raiders will lose defensive coordinator Patrick Graham after his impressive work the unit has garnered attention around the NFL.

NFL Media reported Sunday that Graham has made the second round of interviews with the Seattle Seahawks and will talk to the team again. The other finalists include Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn has been considered the favorite to replace Pete Carroll in Seattle Seahawks.

The #Seahawks are setting up second interviews with head coaching candidates, including #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, #Raiders DC Patrick Graham, #Giants OC Mike Kafka, #Rams DC Raheem Morris and #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, per sources. There likely will be others too. A thorough process. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

Graham also interviewed for the head-coach position with the Los Angeles Chargers. It is not known where Graham stands in that process. The Chargers have interviewed several candidates.

If Graham doesn’t get a head-coaching job, He is expected to remain on Antonio Pierce’s staff. If he is hired elsewhere, Pierce will need to replace him. Pierce is already looking for a new offensive coordinator and other spots on the offensive side of the ball.

The Raiders will receive third-round draft picks in 2024 and ‘25 if Graham is hired as a head coach.