Raiders 2023 rewind: Favorite win

As we move forward in the 2024 offseason and the build toward the future, we will still, on occasion, look at the 2023 season.

Today, let’s look at your favorite victory of the 2023 season. It may have been at the end of the day, another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders as they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs again. But there was a lot of excitement as the season progressed as the team went 5-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

There were some memorable wins. In fact, there were some victories that this organization and the fan base will remember for a long, long time.

All eight wins are part of the poll. But there are two Raiders’ 2023 victories, of course, that stand out more than others.

Who can forget the 63-21 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football as the Raiders scored a single-game record for points just four days after being shutout.

Then, in the next game, the Raiders won 20-14 at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day for just their second win in Kansas City in a decade.

Those were two special games. of course, the Week 9 blowout home win over the New York Giants in Pierce’s first game was pretty cool as well. Take our poll and let us know your reasons why in the comment section below.