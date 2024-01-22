Silver Minings: Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy named as offensive coordinator options, per report

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders made it official at the end of last week by naming Antonio Pierce as the team’s full-time head coach, one of the next orders of business for the Raiders is finding a new offensive coordinator.

Shortly after Pierce’s hiring was announced, it was also reported that Las Vegas won’t be bringing interim OC Bo Hardegree back. That move comes as little to no surprise as the team’s offense continued to struggle to score points with Hardegree, but the Silver and Black are now in the market for a new offensive play-caller.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, three names to look out for are Shane Waldron, Kliff Kingsbury and Luke Getsy. However, Monday morning, Waldron reportedly is agreeing to become the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. Kingsbury also interviewed with the Bears. Getsy was fired by the Bears. If he is hired, expect the Raiders-Justin Fields rumors to persist.

The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources.



Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, was linked to the Raiders last week in another report, so that rumor has been picking up steam.

Breer also shined some light on the Raiders’ general manager search as the decision is presumptively down to interim GM Champ Kelly and Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

One tell could be that the Raiders’ brass did have a meeting/second interview with Kelly—this time with Pierce present—on Friday after officially installing the new head coach. But I’ve heard Dodds is still in really good shape on this one, and Las Vegas did resolve at the start to make these hires separately, which would mean Kelly and Pierce weren’t viewed as a package deal.

