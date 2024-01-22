Report: Tom Telesco has 2nd interview for Raiders general manager job

The Las Vegas Raiders’ search for a new general manager has taken another turn as the The Athletic has reported that the team is conducting a second interview with former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco in Las Vegas on Monday.

— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 22, 2024

Telesco joins Raiders’ interim general manager Champ Kelly and Indianapolis Colts’ assistant general manager Ed Dobbs as finalists, according to NFL Media. Both Kelly and Dobbs have had multiple interviews with the Raiders’ search committee.

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2024

The Raiders also interviewed Trey Brown of Cincinnati, Kelly Kleine Van Calligan of Denver and Terrance Gray of Buffalo.

If the Raiders hire either Dobbs or Telesco they will inherit new full-time coach Antonio Pierce. He was fired Friday. Kelly, of course, has already worked with Pierce.

Telesco’s last act as the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers was was seeing the team get blasted 63-21 by the Raiders in December. Telesco, along with Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley, were fired the next morning.

Telesco was the general manager of the Chargers for 10 years. He was known as a strong drafter, and he built a good roster, but the Chargers could never get it all together under Telesco and he struggled with coaching hires.

Perhaps the Raiders will give him a second opportunity.