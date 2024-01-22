Raiders assistant coaching search: Chip Kelly interested in Raiders?

UPDATED Jan. 30 at 12:20 p.m. PT:

Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate Luke Getsy is getting more interest.

Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is in New England today interviewing with the Patriots and will have a second interview for the Saints OC job tomorrow in New Orleans, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

UPDATED Jan. 30 at 9:37 a.m. PT:

Raiders’ candidate Kliff Kingsbury has one less option. He was a candidate in Pittsburgh as well.

The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/8QH8okMNgG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

UPDATED January 30 at 9:00 a.m. PT:

Is UCLA coach Chip Kelly angling to become the Raiders’ offensive coordinator? Some think so.

Chip Kelly's apparent effort to get back to the NFL as an offensive coordinator hasn't taken root; some think he's specifically eyeing the Raiders. https://t.co/kFX3b8ICI7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2024

UPDATED January 28 at 7:47 a.m. PT:

According to NFL Media, the Raiders want to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their open offensive coordinator job if San Francisco loses Sunday. If not, he can’t interview until after the Super Bowl and the Raiders reportedly want to make a hire soon.

The known current candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Alex Van Pelt, Thad Lewis and Mike Sullivan.

Per @RapSheet, Raiders requested interview with 49ers assistant Klint Kubiak for OC. “Sources say he also has a slip from the Raiders, who might interview him early this week if the 49ers are out. Las Vegas is set to make an early decision this week either way.”#RaiderNation — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) January 28, 2024

UPDATED January 26 at 10:21 a.m. PT:

Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly in Las Vegas on Friday to interview with the Raiders.

There is also some stuff about Marvin Lewis’ role and I included an update on the Raiders offensive coordinator search.

Kliff Kingsbury is in the building today. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 26, 2024

UPDATED January 26 at 9:03 a.m. PT:

Even more interest in Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate Zac Robinson.

#Rams QBs coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson is being requested to interview for the vacant #Bucs OC job, source said. A potential reunion with Baker Mayfield.



Robinson is one of the busiest coordinator candidates with active interest from the #Saints, #Steelers,… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2024

UPDATED January 26 at 8:48 a.m. PT:

A Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate has another interview.

#Bills plan to interview #Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the offensive coordinator job, per source.



Lewis expected to have other OC looks, too, based on his work with Baker Mayfield this year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 26, 2024

UPDATED January 26 at 6:32 a.m. PT:

The offensive coordinator interviews continue Friday.

The Raiders interviewed ex-Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for their offensive coordinator job yesterday, and will interview ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy for it today, per sources. Both guys have play-calling experience—and they worked together in Green Bay. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2024

UPDATED January 25 at 2:58 p.m. PT:

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly also interested in the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator. Robinson is a potential candidate for the Raiders opening. However, he and the newly appointed head coach of the Falcons, Raheem Morris, worked together in Los Angeles over the last three seasons.

UPDATED January 25 at 8:45 a.m. PT:

The Raiders have asked the Buccaneers for permission to interview quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis. Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, the position they are looking to interview Lewis for is unknown but likely either as an offensive coordinator or at least passing game coordinator.

Lewis was a backup quarterback in the NFL from 2010 to 2016. Since retiring, he coached at UCLA as an offensive analyst for two years and was hired as Tampa Bay’s assistant wide receivers coach before getting promoted to quarterback coach this season.

Raiders ask permission to interview Bucs QBs coach Thad Lewis https://t.co/9gP9JXj8Yt — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 25, 2024

UPDATED at January 24 at 3:40 p.m. PT:

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hired his first reported outside coach by adding Pittsburgh assistant secondary coach Gerald Alexander to coach the Raiders’ safeties.

Raiders are hiring Gerald Alexander as their safeties coach, per source.



Alexander spent the last 2 seasons as Steelers assistant defensive backs coach. He also ran Dolphins DB room from 2020-21 where he became a favorite for many players. Now, he aims to do it again in Vegas. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 24, 2024

They are also reportedly hiring former NFL player Ricky Manning, who as the Jets, as a defensive backs coach as well. That may mean Jason Simmons is no longer with the team or is in another role.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno's Ricky Manning Jr. (Edison HS) is the new Defensive Backs Coach for the #Raiders . Deal completed today. "They wouldn't let me leave the building." Las Vegas adds to its already strong defensive coaching staff. Manning was with the Jets the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/MTF2CsXU7e — George Takata (@georgetakata) January 25, 2024

UPDATED at January 24 at 2:03 p.m. PT:

There is one less candidate for the offensive coordinator job in las Vegas. Dan Pitcher is staying in Cincinnati. The known candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Zac Robinson, Alex Van Pelt and Mike Sullivan.

The #Bengals have their replacement for OC Brian Callahan in their building: Sources say they are hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher to be their OC -- an obvious choice.



The work he’s done with Joe Burrow (and Jake Browning) stood out. He and Zac Robinson were the two most popular OC… pic.twitter.com/ODh04VPcjj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

UPDATED at January 24 at 10:31 a.m. PT:

There is it: Kliff Kingsbury interview status becomes official for Raiders’ general manager job.

Source: The Raiders are scheduling an interview with USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury for later in the week in Vegas. Kingsbury interviewed for the Bears and Eagles OC jobs already. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2024

UPDATED at January 24 6:30 a.m. PT:

The Raiders have another candidate for the offensive coordinator job as the they are interviewing Steelers’ assistant Mike Sullivan. He was an assistant with the New York Giants when new Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce was a player.

The #Raiders will interview #Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan, who called plays this season after Matt Canada was fired, was an assistant on Tom Coughlin’s #Giants staff while Antonio Pierce captained the defense. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2024

PREVIOUSLY:

New Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce isn’t wasting time in his new position as he works to build out his coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Raiders are looking at former Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Luke Getsy, who was just fired as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, as offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated wrote that former Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was also a candidate, but he agreed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive head on Monday morning. Kingsbury, who was connected to the Raiders’ job last week, also interviewed for the Bears’ job.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Media reported that the Raiders are interviewing Getsy this week.

The #Raiders plan to interview former #Bears OC Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator job this week, per source.



Chicago ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing, respectively, in two seasons with Getsy calling plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

Tuesday morning, NFL Media reported Alex Van Pelt, fired recently by Cleveland, is also interviewing with the Raiders.

Former #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt will also interview for the #Raiders' offensive coordinator job this week, per source. https://t.co/7W5iFRqj7z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

On Monday, Sports Illustrated reported that the Raiders want to interview Rams’ pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson and there is competition.

Source: The Steelers and Raiders have put in slips to interview Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC jobs. Robinson interviews with the Patriots tomorrow, previously interviewed with the Bears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2024

Later Monday night, NFL Media reported that the Raiders are interviewing Bengals’ quarterback coach Dan Pitcher for the offensive coordinator job.

The #Bengals have an in-house replacement for Callahan as OC in QBs coach Dan Pitcher, but he has a full docket of OC interviews this week. Sources say he has a zoom with the #Patriots tomorrow, then flies to Las Vegas for the #Raiders at night. He has the #Saints on Thursday. https://t.co/UKJ7BnPIxb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also floated these names over the weekend:

Some offensive coordinator possibilities for @Raiders: Zac Robinson (Rams) Klint Kubiak (49ers) Adam Stenavich (Packers) Shane Waldron (Seahawks), Brian Fleury (49ers) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 20, 2024

Most of those names are position coaches with no offensive coordinator experience. Kingsbury and Getsy have experience. If Getsy gets the Las Vegas job expect to hear more speculation that the Raiders could make a trade for Chicago quarterback Justin Fields since the two were together there.

Most of the Raiders’ coaching changes is expected to happen on the offensive side of the ball. But ESPN reported on Monday that the team has interest in Mike Caldwell, who was recently fired as the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

#Eagles are set to interview former #Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell, per source. Philly looking for a new defensive coordinator.



Caldwell also will speak with the Raiders for a senior defensive staff position with DC flexibility should Patrick Graham get a head coaching job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

It’s interesting that Pierce is already planning for the potential of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham leaving.

Related Patrick Graham to get second interview in Seattle

He has a second interview for the Seattle Seahawks’ head-coaching job. He has also interviewed for the Chargers’ job.