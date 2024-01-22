 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders assistant coaching search: Chip Kelly interested in Raiders?

Antonio Pierce is working to build out the staff in Las Vegas

By Bill Williamson Updated
NCAA Football: California at UCLA
Chip Kelly
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATED Jan. 30 at 12:20 p.m. PT:

Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate Luke Getsy is getting more interest.

UPDATED Jan. 30 at 9:37 a.m. PT:

Raiders’ candidate Kliff Kingsbury has one less option. He was a candidate in Pittsburgh as well.

UPDATED January 30 at 9:00 a.m. PT:

Is UCLA coach Chip Kelly angling to become the Raiders’ offensive coordinator? Some think so.

UPDATED January 28 at 7:47 a.m. PT:

According to NFL Media, the Raiders want to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their open offensive coordinator job if San Francisco loses Sunday. If not, he can’t interview until after the Super Bowl and the Raiders reportedly want to make a hire soon.

The known current candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Alex Van Pelt, Thad Lewis and Mike Sullivan.

UPDATED January 26 at 10:21 a.m. PT:

Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly in Las Vegas on Friday to interview with the Raiders.

UPDATED January 26 at 9:03 a.m. PT:

Even more interest in Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate Zac Robinson.

UPDATED January 26 at 8:48 a.m. PT:

A Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidate has another interview.

UPDATED January 26 at 6:32 a.m. PT:

The offensive coordinator interviews continue Friday.

UPDATED January 25 at 2:58 p.m. PT:

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly also interested in the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator. Robinson is a potential candidate for the Raiders opening. However, he and the newly appointed head coach of the Falcons, Raheem Morris, worked together in Los Angeles over the last three seasons.

UPDATED January 25 at 8:45 a.m. PT:

The Raiders have asked the Buccaneers for permission to interview quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis. Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, the position they are looking to interview Lewis for is unknown but likely either as an offensive coordinator or at least passing game coordinator.

Lewis was a backup quarterback in the NFL from 2010 to 2016. Since retiring, he coached at UCLA as an offensive analyst for two years and was hired as Tampa Bay’s assistant wide receivers coach before getting promoted to quarterback coach this season.

UPDATED at January 24 at 3:40 p.m. PT:

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hired his first reported outside coach by adding Pittsburgh assistant secondary coach Gerald Alexander to coach the Raiders’ safeties.

They are also reportedly hiring former NFL player Ricky Manning, who as the Jets, as a defensive backs coach as well. That may mean Jason Simmons is no longer with the team or is in another role.

UPDATED at January 24 at 2:03 p.m. PT:

There is one less candidate for the offensive coordinator job in las Vegas. Dan Pitcher is staying in Cincinnati. The known candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Zac Robinson, Alex Van Pelt and Mike Sullivan.

UPDATED at January 24 at 10:31 a.m. PT:

There is it: Kliff Kingsbury interview status becomes official for Raiders’ general manager job.

UPDATED at January 24 6:30 a.m. PT:

The Raiders have another candidate for the offensive coordinator job as the they are interviewing Steelers’ assistant Mike Sullivan. He was an assistant with the New York Giants when new Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce was a player.

PREVIOUSLY:

New Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce isn’t wasting time in his new position as he works to build out his coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Raiders are looking at former Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Luke Getsy, who was just fired as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, as offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated wrote that former Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was also a candidate, but he agreed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive head on Monday morning. Kingsbury, who was connected to the Raiders’ job last week, also interviewed for the Bears’ job.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Media reported that the Raiders are interviewing Getsy this week.

Tuesday morning, NFL Media reported Alex Van Pelt, fired recently by Cleveland, is also interviewing with the Raiders.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated reported that the Raiders want to interview Rams’ pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson and there is competition.

Later Monday night, NFL Media reported that the Raiders are interviewing Bengals’ quarterback coach Dan Pitcher for the offensive coordinator job.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also floated these names over the weekend:

Most of those names are position coaches with no offensive coordinator experience. Kingsbury and Getsy have experience. If Getsy gets the Las Vegas job expect to hear more speculation that the Raiders could make a trade for Chicago quarterback Justin Fields since the two were together there.

Most of the Raiders’ coaching changes is expected to happen on the offensive side of the ball. But ESPN reported on Monday that the team has interest in Mike Caldwell, who was recently fired as the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

It’s interesting that Pierce is already planning for the potential of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham leaving.

He has a second interview for the Seattle Seahawks’ head-coaching job. He has also interviewed for the Chargers’ job.

