Raiders assistant coaching search thoughts

Antonio Pierce is working to build out staff

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
New Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce isn’t wasting time in his new position as he works to build out his coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Raiders are looking at former Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Luke Getsy, who was just fired as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, as offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated wrote that former Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was also a candidate, but he agreed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive head on Monday morning. Kingsbury, who was connected to the Raiders’ job last week, also interviewed for the Bears’ job.

Sports Illustrated reported the Raiders want to interview Rams’ pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson and there is competition.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also floated these names over the weekend:

Most of those names are position coaches with no offensive coordinator experience. Kingsbury and Getsy have experience. If Getsy gets the Las Vegas job expect to hear more speculation that the Raiders could make a trade for Chicago quarterback Justin Fields since the two were together there.

Most of the Raiders’ coaching changes is expected to happen on the offensive side of the ball. But ESPN reported Monday that the team has interest in Mike Caldwell, who was recently fired as the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

It’s interesting that Pierce is already planning for the potential of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham leaving.

He has a second interview for the Seattle Seahawks’ head-coaching job. He has also interviewed for the Chargers’ job.

