Silver Minings: Raiders have good 2024 resources

After a head coach and general manager search, the focus quickly turns to the heart of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 offseason — building and improving the roster to ensure improvement from a 8-9 2023 season.

And the Raiders are primed to be in position to add talent based on their resources in 2024 to improve this offseason. According to NFL analyst Arjun Menon, the Raiders are in the seventh based position (the best in the AFC West and the second best in the AFC) this offseason in terms of resources. The formula is based off of salary-cap space, draft pick capital and prorate-ready money,

With the regular season over a majority of NFL teams will now turn to the offseason to find players to improve their roster.



So, the opportunity to add quality talent is there in las Vegas this offseason.

