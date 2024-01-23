 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders have good 2024 resources

Las Vegas has a chance to bolster roster

By Bill Williamson
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

After a head coach and general manager search, the focus quickly turns to the heart of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 offseason — building and improving the roster to ensure improvement from a 8-9 2023 season.

And the Raiders are primed to be in position to add talent based on their resources in 2024 to improve this offseason. According to NFL analyst Arjun Menon, the Raiders are in the seventh based position (the best in the AFC West and the second best in the AFC) this offseason in terms of resources. The formula is based off of salary-cap space, draft pick capital and prorate-ready money,

So, the opportunity to add quality talent is there in las Vegas this offseason.

