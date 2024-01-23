TDL Draft Breakdown: 2024 Senior Bowl QB and DT preview

After hiring Antonio Pierce as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders still seek a new general manager. However, it won't stop the scouting staff from preparing to get ready for the NFL draft. Next week is the first start of the process with the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine game.

Practices for both events are where the magic happens, and top prospects compete for a chance to impress scouts. The Senior Bowl has more prospects in the early rounds of the draft, especially for the quarterback position. This year features a great group with Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix practicing during the week.

In a new episode of TDL, we preview the top quarterbacks and defensive tackles at the Senior Bowl. The defensive tackle class has a few gems that will display their abilities during the practice week.

