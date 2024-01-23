Raiders general manager hire: Get to know Tom Telesco

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Tom Telesco as their new general manager. Let’s get to know Telesco:

Age:

51

Most recent job:

Telesco was fired in December, the morning after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas, in his 11th season as the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers had winning season in six of those season and made the playoffs three times. The Chargers didn’t win the AFC West title during the stretch.

Previous NFL experience:

Telesco entered the NFL as an intern with the Buffalo Bills (his hometown) in 1991. He was in the scouting department with the Carolina Panthers from their first year of existence in 1995 through 1997. He then went to the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 (the year Peyton Manning was drafted) and stayed there through 2012. His final role with the Colts was as vice president of football operations. He was considered a great get when the Chargers hired him in 2013.

Mentors:

He was a protegee of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian and scouting legend, the late Dom Anile.

College:

Telesco went to John Carroll University in Ohio. He was there with several people who ended up in the NFL. Former Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels and Dawe Ziegler, who Telesco is replacing, also went to the school.

Family:

Telesco is married with three children.