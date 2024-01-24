Silver Minings: Comp pick update

The NFL will release comp picks for the 2024 NFL draft later this offseason.

This projection by Over The Cap shows the Las Vegas Raiders shouldn’t get too excited. Over The Cap, which does a great job at projecting comp pick disbursement, projects that the Raiders will not receive any comp picks this year.

Here's OTC's final projection for the 2024 compensatory picks:https://t.co/aK0gnt0Rq2 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 23, 2024

Comp picks are based on a formula form the previous season’s free agent period based on a team’s gains and losses from free agency. Over The Cap doesn’t see the Raider’s losses outweighing the gains in free agency.

