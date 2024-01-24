What they’re saying after Tom Telesco named general manager: X/Twitter reacts to the news

The Las Vegas Raiders search for a new general manager is over as the team announced former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco will take over the role in Sin City. But, in typical Raiders fashion, the decision came with a surprise twist at the end.

For a little more than a week, the Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Las Vegas’ interim general manager Champ Kelly were viewed as the favorites and lead candidates to land the job. However, the Raiders brought Telesco in for a second interview on Monday and hired him on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Davis ended up opting for experience over a potential up and commer as Dodds has never served as a GM and Kelly’s only experience in the role came during the final two months of the regular season after Dave Ziegler was fired. Meanwhile, Telesco spent the last 11 years on the job for the Chargers where he became known for putting together good rosters that underachieved due to poor coaching and injuries.

Davis’ decision was met with mixed responses from Raider Nation as a few posts from X, formerly known as Twitter, are highlighted below.

This is the first time Davis has hired a GM with extensive experience.

#Raiders GMs since 2011:



Hue Jackson (de facto GM)

Reggie McKenzie (first-time GM)

Mike Mayock (first-time GM)

Dave Ziegler (first-time full-time GM)

Tom Telesco (11 years as a GM) pic.twitter.com/GJQPq8J0Gy — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) January 24, 2024

Telesco has certainly had a few hits during his time in the league.

Here’s a few good players #Raiders new General Manager Tom Telesco played a hand in drafting:



- Andrew Luck

- TY Hilton

- Keenan Allen

- Melvin Gordon

- Joey Bosa

- Derwin James

- Denzel Perryman

- Mike Williams

- Rashawn Slater

- Justin Herbert

- (UDFA signing) Austin Ekeler pic.twitter.com/VG1qhtzCn0 — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) January 24, 2024

Sounds like the new general manager and Antonio Pierce are already on the same page.

The Raiders brought Tom Telesco back for a second interview on Monday, and had coach Antonio Pierce meet with him to see how the two meshed. That worked and Vegas also liked ...



• Telesco's experience.

• The Chargers' roster makeup.

• Telesco's knowledge of the AFC West. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2024

Jerry Tillery landed with the Raiders because Telesco and the Chargers cut him before his rookie contract expired...awkward!

When Jerry Tillery sees Tom Telesco in the Raiders locker room pic.twitter.com/Twx1JHRsLK — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) January 23, 2024

Telesco’s record certainly isn’t pretty.

"One of the NFL's best rosters over a decade."



When was that exactly? pic.twitter.com/6bpFCBdZvO — Aaron Stewart (@ffbcaptain) January 23, 2024

Granted, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family didn’t exactly help matters.

Telesco now has an owner who doesn't have a son and grandkids pretending to run an NFL franchise. Maybe that means he can succeed. #Raiders — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) January 23, 2024

Not a great track record of retread GMs.

New #Raiders GM Tom Telesco is rare GM to get a 2nd shot. Only other current GMs who are not on 1st GM job are:

Trent Baalke, Jaguars

Martin Mayhew, Commanders (who is still GM for now but has Adam Peters in charge) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 24, 2024

Raiders are changing course from the previous regimes where the general manager and head coach aren’t tied at the hip.

With Tom Telesco in place as GM and Antonio Pierce as HC, don't think there will be a story about how the GM relented and HC made the personnel decisions like the prior regime.

Telesco, an experienced GM, slated to have final say on roster. #RaiderNation — Ray Leonard Aspuria (@AsukalAspuria) January 24, 2024

The Chargers will begin the offseason over $44 million in the hole for cap space.

How much Telesco leave the Chargers over the salary cap again??? Already 1-0 in the AFC West for 2024. — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) January 23, 2024

Telesco joins the good side of the rivalry.

Live look in on Tom Telesco's dog: #Raiders pic.twitter.com/VFdOBKT1fs — Silver & Black Today (@SNBToday) January 24, 2024

Kelly could be staying with the Silver and Black since he’s still under contract as assistant GM.

#Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly is still under contract. Currently, the Chargers and Patriots are the only two teams with GM vacancies. If Telesco wants Kelly on staff and Kelly wants to stay, he could remain part of the franchise in 2024. https://t.co/678jOyf9sb — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 23, 2024

Rundown of Telesco’s draft history.

Tom Telesco’s draft history, from 2013 to 2023. pic.twitter.com/kECru6fhUn — Nick Hjeltness (@NickHjeltness) January 23, 2024

The Raiders’ new leaders.