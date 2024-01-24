 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What they’re saying after Tom Telesco named general manager: X/Twitter reacts to the news

How Raider Nation is feeling about the new GM?

By Matt Holder
/ new
LA Chargers and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi.
Tom Telesco
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders search for a new general manager is over as the team announced former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco will take over the role in Sin City. But, in typical Raiders fashion, the decision came with a surprise twist at the end.

For a little more than a week, the Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Las Vegas’ interim general manager Champ Kelly were viewed as the favorites and lead candidates to land the job. However, the Raiders brought Telesco in for a second interview on Monday and hired him on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Davis ended up opting for experience over a potential up and commer as Dodds has never served as a GM and Kelly’s only experience in the role came during the final two months of the regular season after Dave Ziegler was fired. Meanwhile, Telesco spent the last 11 years on the job for the Chargers where he became known for putting together good rosters that underachieved due to poor coaching and injuries.

Davis’ decision was met with mixed responses from Raider Nation as a few posts from X, formerly known as Twitter, are highlighted below.

This is the first time Davis has hired a GM with extensive experience.

Telesco has certainly had a few hits during his time in the league.

Sounds like the new general manager and Antonio Pierce are already on the same page.

Jerry Tillery landed with the Raiders because Telesco and the Chargers cut him before his rookie contract expired...awkward!

Telesco’s record certainly isn’t pretty.

Granted, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family didn’t exactly help matters.

Not a great track record of retread GMs.

Raiders are changing course from the previous regimes where the general manager and head coach aren’t tied at the hip.

The Chargers will begin the offseason over $44 million in the hole for cap space.

Telesco joins the good side of the rivalry.

Kelly could be staying with the Silver and Black since he’s still under contract as assistant GM.

Rundown of Telesco’s draft history.

The Raiders’ new leaders.

