Maxx Crosby has to withdraw from Pro Bowl Games

The NFL Pro Bowl Games next week in Orlando will have to proceed without Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was forced to withdraw from the event because of injuries. He had knee and thumb injuries during the season that required surgery. He did not miss any games due to the injuries. Crosby was replaced by Houston Texans star defensive end Will Anderson,

On January 3, Crosby and Raiders’ punter AJ Cole were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team. Crosby made his third straight Pro Bowl team in his fifth NFL season. It’s Cole’s third Pro Bowl as well.

Crosby had 14.5 sacks (a career high) with 90 tackles in 2023.

So, for now, only Cole will represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl Games. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams is an alternate and could be added.

There will be a series of skills events ending with a flag football game. The Pro Bowl is voted on by players, coaches and fans.