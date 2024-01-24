Jim Harbaugh is headed to AFC West

Jim Harbaugh has been a target of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on multiple occasions. Now, he is a rival.

Harbaugh, who was a Raiders’ assistant coach more than 20 years, has become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

The Harbaugh news came shortly after the Raiders introduced Antonio Pierce as their new coach and Tom Telesco as their new general manager. Telesco, of course, was the Chargers general manager for the past 11 seasons. He was fired, with coach Brandon Staley, the morning after a record-setting 63-21 Raiders victory over the Chargers on Dec. 14. That set the stage for Harbaugh to join the Chargers.

The Raiders were speculated to have interest in Harbaugh again this hiring cycle, but nothing developed. The Athletic has reported that the team did talk to his agent.

But the coaching search focus was on Pierce in Las Vegas and now he has another challenge in Harbaugh in the AFC West that also boasts coaching giants Andy Reid (Kansas City) and Sean Payton (Denver).

Harbaugh is a proven winner everywhere he’s coached at and with quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers have a chance to improve quickly.