Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition: Conference Championship weekend, where winners are made

We’re nearing the end of the Silver and Black Pride Pick’em challenge as Conference Championship weekend means there are only three NFL games left for the season. Also, Las Vegas Raiders fans should be decked out in purple and black this weekend as the Baltimore Ravens are the only team left standing in the Kansas City Chiefs’ way of reaching the Super Bowl again.

For those interested in putting some money on the line for the NFL Playoffs this weekend, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for both games as the spreads, totals and moneylines are listed below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 28, 12:00 p.m. PT on CBS

Spread: BAL -3.5 O/U: 44.5 BAL ML: -185 KC ML: +154

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX

Spread: SF -7 O/U: 51 SF ML: -325 DET ML: +260

As for the Pick’em competition, below is a look at where our writers stand after Wild Card Weekend.

Bill Williamson 187-95 (66%) Matt Holder 178-104 (63%) Ray Aspuria 166-102 (62%)

Playoffs only:

Ray 8-2 (80%) Bill 8-2 (80%) Matt 7-3 (70%)

With the majority of the favorites and, unfortunately, Kansas City winning last weekend, it was a pretty strong showing for the writers as we only got one pick wrong as a group. Bill and I went a perfect 4-0 while Buffalo cost Ray an opportunity to be our playoff leader. That should cement the writers' standings for the entire season but the playoff picks are anyone’s game with all of us being one pick away from each other.

Community Standings

1. Sci-Town MA Raiders 188-94

2. Chrome&Onyx 185-97

3. Dirty Harry 184-98

t4. dafe2cat 182-100

t4. 21Lefty21 182-100

t4. Edgaredm08 182-100

7. Alaskan Raida 181-101

t8. Mooniac 180-102

t8. Bull City Raider 180-102

t8. Duckman82 180-102

Divisional Round Top Pickers

Kentucky#1 4-0

Darmine Doggy Door 4-0

Running With the Night 4-0

Brewcity34 4-0

Pickone 4-0

Bleed 4-0

RaiderRich25 4-0

Roosky Raiders 4-0

Congratulations to Sci-Town MA Raiders for clinching at least a share of the community championship!

Sci-Town and Chrome&Onyx were battling it out at the top of the standings for the majority of the year, but Sci-Town going 3-1 while Onyx went 1-3 last weekend was the final push to separate them. With one correct pick in the next three games, this year’s title will be heading to Boston.

As a whole, the community had another strong performance with eight people running the table last week! We also had 22 people get three games right, so the regular season certainly got everyone ready for the playoffs.

Remember to get your picks in and may your picks be good! Best of luck to everyone.