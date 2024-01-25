Submit your Conference Championship and offseason mailbag questions!

The two biggest pieces to the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason puzzle are in as Antonio Pierce was officially named head coach last week and Tom Telesco was hired as general manager on Tuesday.

Pierce is a known commodity after leading the Raiders over the final two months of the regular season, and Telesco is no stranger to the Silver and Black having spent the last decade in the AFC West as the Los Angeles Chargers general manager. So, I’m sure there are plenty of questions to go around this week.

As always, everything Raiders-related is on the table for this week’s mailbag and fire away with any thoughts on this weekend’s slate of games.

