Raiders coaching staff 2024: Get to know Gerald Alexander

New Las Vegas Raiders full-time coach Antonio Pierce made his first outside hire in new safeties coach Gerald Alexander Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

Alexander was the assistant defensive backs coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022-23 on a unit that featured safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Age:

39.

Playing Experience:

The Detroit Lions drafted Alexander in the second round out of Boise State in 2007. He also played for Jacksonville, Carolina, Miami and the New York Jets in a career that ended in 2011.

Coaching experience:

He began at Arkansas State in 2013. He then went to Washington, Indiana State, Montana State and Cal. He moved onto the NFL and became the secondary coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2020-21.

New challenge:

Now, Alexander takes over as the position coach of the Raiders’ safeties and will try to help starters Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps, who both had good seasons to 2023, take the next step. It looks like Ricky Manning is joining Alexander in Las Vegas.