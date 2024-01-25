Maxx Crosby named finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had a dominant season and has already received some recognition and more could be on the way. The NFL announced its five finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award and Crosby made the cut.

Crosby has become a star for the Raiders after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He had 14.5 sacks with 90 tackles, 23 for loss in the 2023 NFL season. They were all career highs and his TFL figure was tied for the most in the league.

Crosby’s competition for the award is Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons and Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender T.J. Watt.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Madd Maxx is an underdog to become this year’s DPOY as Garrett, Parsons and Watt are the three leading favorites. Still, it’s an honor to be nominated and it’s safe to say Crosby is now considered one of the league’s best players at his position, which was one of his goals heading into the season.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8, 2024, at Resorts World Theatre and airing live on CBS, NFL Network, Paramount+ and NFL+.