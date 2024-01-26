Last week, Daniel Jeremiah released his first NFL mock draft of the season.

Some things stood out as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the No. 13 pick.

Of course, most of the draft talk about the Raiders will surround the quarterback position. For the second straight offseason, the Raiders will likely look for a new starting quarterback. While they could try to get a veteran quarterback (perhaps someone like Justin Fields, Kirk Cousin or Russell Wilson), the Riders will likely prefer to secure their quarterback in the draft.

If Jeremiah’s mock is an indication, the Raiders will likely seriously have to consider trading up in the draft to try to secure a top quarterback prospect.

Jeremiah mocks USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels going in the first three picks. That sounds reasonable. The fact that all three teams with the top pick need a quarterback could be a problem for the Raiders’ chances of pulling off a trade.

Jeremiah has just one other quarterback, Oregon’s Bo Nix, going in the first round. He has Nix being taken by the New Orleans Saints as Derek Carr’s replacement at No. 14. So, Jeremiah sees the Raiders passing on the fourth best quarterback in the draft.

It all depends on if the Raiders grade Nix. if the staff likes him, Las Vegas could easily pull the trigger at No. 13. The draft season will tell that tale, but it’s interesting Jeremiah currently has the Raiders passing.

Jeremiah has the Raiders taking Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu. I’m not sure a tackle is where the Raiders should first look and I’m sure Fashanu is a better call than Nix. Also, Jeremiah has four tackles taken in the No. 13-20 range, so the Raiders will have choices if they truly want a tackle.

Also, what is clear in this mock is that AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to get a great player at No. 5. If the top three players are quarterbacks, the Chargers (who are set at quarterback with Justin Herbert) are set to get the second best non-quarterback in the entire draft. So, they should get getting a star. This mock has Washington receiver Rome Odunze going to the Chargers, which would be a problem for the rest of the division.

It should be a fun draft season.