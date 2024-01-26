NFL playoffs: Who would you rather not see play at Allegiant Stadium?

As we prepare to turn away our attention for the Las Vegas Raiders’ busy offseason of change briefly Sunday for the NFL conference championship game, an ugly scenario could be unfolding for fans of the franchise.

There is a chance both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 11 on the Raiders’ home field of Allegiant Stadium. It will be bad enough for many Raiders’ fans if either the 49ers or the Chiefs have the chance to win another Super Bowl title on the Raiders’ home field, but it would be awful for many fans if both teams were in the game, guaranteeing a tough pill to swallow for the fan base.

Of course, all Raiders fans despise the Chiefs, who will be practicing at the Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada facility and using their locker rooms there and at Allegiant Stadium if they win at Baltimore on Sunday. But a good portion of the Raiders’ fan base can’t stand the 49ers, either.

Of course, the Raiders have a wide-ranging fan base. But the facts are fans of the franchise in the Bay Area when they were in Oakland, usually can’t stand the 49ers, who host Detroit on Sunday.

So, this is a bad possibility for the Raiders. Please take our poll: