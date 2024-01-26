Community pulse: A lot of love for Aidan O’Connell

We use our Tuesday Community Question time to dig into several different topics surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, we took a look at the play on the field last season. Our community question was which of the Raiders’ nine draft picks was your favorite during the 2023 season.

This is a promising draft class, so there were multiple rookies who received support by our community members.

In no surprise, quarterback Aidan O’Connell received a lot of support as community members’ favorite 2023 Raiders’ rookie. It’s no surprise that O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue, was a fan favorite. He fought hard in a tough situation and he improved and perhaps he will be the quarterback of the future.

If not, though, he did earn the respect of the fan base as a rookie.

Here are some of your responses:

