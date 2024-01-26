 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community pulse: A lot of love for Aidan O’Connell

We asked for your favorite 2023 Raiders’ rookie

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Aidan O’Connell
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We use our Tuesday Community Question time to dig into several different topics surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, we took a look at the play on the field last season. Our community question was which of the Raiders’ nine draft picks was your favorite during the 2023 season.

This is a promising draft class, so there were multiple rookies who received support by our community members.

In no surprise, quarterback Aidan O’Connell received a lot of support as community members’ favorite 2023 Raiders’ rookie. It’s no surprise that O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue, was a fan favorite. He fought hard in a tough situation and he improved and perhaps he will be the quarterback of the future.

If not, though, he did earn the respect of the fan base as a rookie.

Here are some of your responses:

GACarr
AOC kept getting better each game, not perfect. But, wow what situation to throw a 4th rounder in. He's keeper, looking forward to off-season development
GoVegas4048
AOC by far. He is one big reason we were able to cobble together a season. If we had been stuck with Jimmy G we would have had a complete collapse
MichaelMatto
"Favorite" and "most excited about" are very different. Fav was AOC just because of his maturity and poise being thrust into an impossible situation. Most excited about Mayer--he has all the tools to be in the next gen of top-5 TEs. Close second is Tre, since if DA says he's his favorite rookie receiver he's played with, who am I to argue?
Paul30
I believe Tyree wilson will be a
asa1658
Mayer is going to be a star

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend.

