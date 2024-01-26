Raiders offseason Patrick Graham or draft picks?

There is a reason why Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is getting interest as a head-coaching candidate this cycle.

In his second with the Raiders, the respected longtime assistant coach turned the defense around and made it a strong unit. It was noticed around the NFL.

Graham made made the second round of the interview process for the head-coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks. He also has interviewed for the head-coach job with the Raiders’ AFC rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. But that role has been filled by Jim Harbaugh. In addition to Seattle, the only other current opening is in Washington.

On one hand, losing Graham would not be great for Las Vegas. It would have to replace him and it could affect the progress the defense made under him headed into the 2024 season

But, of course, there would be some long-term benefits for the Raiders if Graham indeed, gets promoted to a head-coach position elsewhere.

Under the NFL rules for diversity hires the Raiders would receiver third-round picks in both 2024 and ‘25 if Graham is hired elsewhere.

So, weighing everything, would you rather Graham stay in 2024 to help further the development of the Raiders’ defense or would you prefer to see him move on and get the draft picks?