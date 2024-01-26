Silver Minings: Aidan O’Connell believes ‘it’s right to have competition’

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office is ready for the offseason. They hired Tom Telesco as the general manager and Antonio Pierce as the head coach. Now, the team can get to work, start building the team together, and head towards the future.

One of the questions they have to answer is what they will do at the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell ended the year as the starter, but his performances were inconsistent weekly. He had four games over 65 QBR and five games under 40, which displays his up-and-down play during his final nine starts of the season.

This has led to the assumption from Raiders fans that the franchise will be aggressive after a quarterback. However, O'Connell welcomed the competition when he asked about the Raiders adding another player to compete for the starting position.

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell says it would only be right if the team brought in another QB to compete for the starting job w/ him. Says Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly allowing him to play this past season was a confidence booster. #vegas #raiders #raidersnation pic.twitter.com/8SEB6a5ptS — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 25, 2024

O'Connell displayed that he can play in the NFL, but his ceiling is the issue. The Raiders will be in the market for an upgrade, but O'Connell might use it to drive him to become a better player.

