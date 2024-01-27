Silver Minings: Conference Championship games predictions

There are only three games remaining in the NFL season.

That’s a bummer, but the good news is the rest of the season should be outstanding as these are probably the four best teams in the league.

I’ve had pretty good look in the playoffs thus far doing these Saturday predictions. I went 4-2 in the Super Wild Card round and 4-0 in the Divisional round. let’s see if I can keep it up.

AFC Championship game

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Noon PT:

Ravens 27, Chiefs 20.

NFC Championship game

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 3:30 p.m.:

49ers 30, Lions 28.

Yes, I’m going with the two No. 1 seeded home teams. I do see both games being good, entertaining games. In the end, I see the Ravens and 49ers earn their way into Allegiant Stadium.

Now, it’s your turn.

