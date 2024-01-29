Raiders poll results: Trade Maxx Crosby? Nope

OK, let’s get this out of the way. The chances of the Las Vegas Raiders trading superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason are remote ... and it’s probably even less than that.

Of course, there was some worry for a brief period of time when Crosby indicated it could get to the point of him requesting to be traded from Las Vegas if the team did not hire Antonio Pierce, which the franchise ended up doing a week later.

So, no, Crosby is not going to be dealt.

Still, during that period, we did what we love to do here and that was get the community involved. We asked community members if they would they the Raiders should consider trading Crosby if it meant getting the No. 1 draft pick so the team could draft a franchise quarterback.

It was my opinion that the Raiders should not trade Crosby. He’s too rare of a talent who, at 26, is entering his prime.

Most of the voters in our poll agreed with me. Ina poll with 1,698 (hey cool, 98) votes, a whopping 77 percent (1,311 votes) didn’t like the idea. Just 23 percent (385) would like the trade.

Well, thankfully, that’s nor going to happen.