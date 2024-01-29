Early Super Bowl thoughts from a Raiders’ perspective

For the second time in four years, we have a brutal matchup for many Las Vegas Raiders fans as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl.

This year, however, it’s even worse since the game will be played at the Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium. It’s a tough pill for fans to swallow, knowing the Chiefs will spend next week at the Raiders’ practice facility and will use the Raiders’ locker room on game day at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are 4-0 at Allegiant Stadium. Still, if they lose at Allegiant Stadium, it will be something a memory they have to deal with every year they visit the Raiders. So, there is that.

There are some former Raiders who are on the Super Bowl rosters.

Former Raiders’ No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell went to San Francisco in free agency in 2023 and he has been a rotational defensive end. He has been dealing with an injury in the postseason, though. Guard John Feliciano, who played for the Raiders from 2015-18, is a backup guard for San Francisco.

The Raiders traded 2022 fourth-round pick, defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick last August. Also, linebacker Darius Harris was with the Chiefs during training camp. Neither Farrell and Harris play much.

NFL Media reported Sunday the Raiders want to interview 49ers’ assistant Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job, but indicated they were ready to do it if the 49ers lost to the Lions and he was available because they want to wrap up the process soon. Perhaps they will wait until after the Super Bowl to talk to Kubiak. The known current Raiders’ offensive coordinator candidates are Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Alex Van Pelt, Thad Lewis and Mike Sullivan.

Meanwhile, before the championship games, we asked our community members, which tema would they least want to see hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium, the 49ers or Chiefs.

In a poll with 969 votes cast, 82 percent (791 votes) don’t want to see the Chiefs do it, while 18 percent (178) don’t want to see the 49ers do it. Bay Area Raiders’ fans, of course, can’t stand the 49ers as much as the Chiefs.