Raiders January news tracker

All the latest Raiders and NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Champ Kelly
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

January 17

3:55 p.m.: Ed Dobbs, a candidate in Las Vegas, had in interview with the Chargers on Wednesday. He has Raiders’ connections with Chargers coaching candidate Jim Harbaugh.

11:06 a.m.: Here’s another indication Champ Kelly is on the verge of becoming the Raiders’ general manager.

January 16

7:05 p.m.: Maybe Jim Harbaugh won’t end up in the AFC West.

1:28 p.m.: The Raiders signed three players.

12:49 p.m.: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin apparently isn’t going anywhere.

January 15

5:27 p.m.: NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Seahawks have requested to interview Patrick Graham for their vacancy at head coach. That’s two teams who are interested in Graham for that role as he met with the Chargers last week.

11:22 a.m.: Per Colin Cowherd, if Antonio Pierce is named head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is a strong candidate to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. Kingsbury was the Cardinals’ head coach from 2019 to 2022 and had the sixth- and eighth-ranked offenses for yards in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also is tied to Caleb Williams having spent the last year as a Senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC.

7:44 a.m.: Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Jim Harbaugh will meet with the Chargers today. Harbaugh played in San Diego from 1999 to 2000 and is considered the favorite to land that job. Los Angeles also met with Leslie Frazier on Sunday, whom the Raiders will speak to on Tuesday.

January 14

1:47 p.m.: Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with Chargers.

January 13

10:30 a.m.: Some Ed Dobbs timeline news:

10:20 a.m.: Here is more speculation that Antonio Pierce will get the job in Las Vegas.

January 12

7:36 a.m.: Here are some updates on the Raiders’ interview schedule for the GM job.

6:39 a.m.: Former Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler and current Las Vegas GM candidates Trey Brown and Adam Peters are being connected to the Patriots’ job.

6:32 a.m.: The Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as head coach, replacing Bill Belichick. There are seven openings remaining: The Raiders, Chargers, Panthers, Commanders, Falcons, Titans and Seahawks,

January 11

9:01 a.m.: The NFL announced which teams are designated for the 2024 International Games in London and Munich, and the Raiders were not listed. While the Panthers and Jaguars were included and on the Raiders’ schedule next season, those are home games for Las Vegas so the team will not be heading to Europe this season. However, the league has yet to announce which club will host a game in Brazil.

8:39 a.m.: Ed Dobbs’ interview with the Raiders is Friday.

January 10

2:21 p.m.: There was some legal movement on the lawsuit of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden against the NFL.

11:01 a.m.: The Giants are moving quick on Carmen Bricillo.

8:50 a.m.; Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole were named to the NFLPA’s first-team All-Pro squad. It is voted on by the players. The official All-Pro team will be announced soon. Crosby and Cole are the Raiders’ two players to make it to the Pro Bowl.

January 9 (The 47th anniversary of Super Bowl XI)

9:12 a.m.: Adam Peters’ interview process is already beginning.

7:01 a.m.: Raiders’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is interviewing for the same job with the New York Giants.

6:35 a.m.: Could Josh McDaniels reunite with the New England Patriots?

January 8

8:28 p.m.: Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is interviewing for the vacant Los Angeles Chargers job.

2:41 p.m.: Former Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden may join the Saints’ coaching staff and reunite with quarterback Derek Carr.

2:32 p.m.: The Raiders have announced the signing of several players to future contracts.

9:34 a.m.: The Raiders are starting to sign players to future contracts (most of them were on the team’s practice squad).

7:44 a.m.:

Here’s more Jim Harbaugh-Raiders smoke.

January 7

11:58 a.m.: Here are the Raiders’ inactive players for Sunday’s game. No surprises.

8:26 a.m.: Could Jim Harbaugh land in the AFC West, but not with the Raiders?

January 6

8:11 a.m.: Here is some key coaching-hiring process the Raiders will have to follow.

January 5 (Happy 86th birthday, Jim Otto)

11:15 a.m.: A nice honor Raiders’ tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

January 4

10:01 a.m.: Another well-deserved honor for the great Maxx Crosby.

January 3

2:33 p.m.: Another key endorsement for Antonio Pierce.

6:21 a.m.: The Raiders are down another tight end.

