Raiders January news tracker

January 17

3:55 p.m.: Ed Dobbs, a candidate in Las Vegas, had in interview with the Chargers on Wednesday. He has Raiders’ connections with Chargers coaching candidate Jim Harbaugh.

Chargers interviewed Colts’ Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds today for their general manager job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2024

11:06 a.m.: Here’s another indication Champ Kelly is on the verge of becoming the Raiders’ general manager.

#Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly has been present for the team’s head coaching interviews this week, per sources, which could be considered a good sign for his candidacy for the full-time job. He’s directly involved in the process. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 17, 2024

January 16

7:05 p.m.: Maybe Jim Harbaugh won’t end up in the AFC West.

It’s not just the #Chargers: The #Falcons have interviewed #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coach opening. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2024

1:28 p.m.: The Raiders signed three players.

#Raiders roster moves:



Signed the following three players to Reserve/Future contracts:



- G Ben Brown

- S Tyreque Jones

- RB Tyreik McAllister — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 16, 2024

12:49 p.m.: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin apparently isn’t going anywhere.

In a team meeting today, Mike Tomlin told #Steelers players the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, sources say.



Tomlin, who is entering the final year of his contract, is expected to address the media later this week. pic.twitter.com/GwBax5Dei4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2024

January 15

5:27 p.m.: NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Seahawks have requested to interview Patrick Graham for their vacancy at head coach. That’s two teams who are interested in Graham for that role as he met with the Chargers last week.

The #Seahawks requested an interview with #Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their head coaching job, per source.



It’s the second HC request in this cycle for Graham, who already interviewed with the #Chargers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2024

11:22 a.m.: Per Colin Cowherd, if Antonio Pierce is named head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is a strong candidate to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. Kingsbury was the Cardinals’ head coach from 2019 to 2022 and had the sixth- and eighth-ranked offenses for yards in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also is tied to Caleb Williams having spent the last year as a Senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC.

So, @ColinCowherd believes (from a source) that Kliff Kingsbury is a strong candidate to be Antonio Pierce’s OC if the #Raiders hire AP.



— Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) January 15, 2024

7:44 a.m.: Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Jim Harbaugh will meet with the Chargers today. Harbaugh played in San Diego from 1999 to 2000 and is considered the favorite to land that job. Los Angeles also met with Leslie Frazier on Sunday, whom the Raiders will speak to on Tuesday.

Chargers now meet with Jim Harbaugh today, per sources. https://t.co/n0GPih2TpC — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 15, 2024

January 14

1:47 p.m.: Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with Chargers.

Sources: Chargers first to meet with Harbaugh https://t.co/8HxVP9xLLA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2024

January 13

10:30 a.m.: Some Ed Dobbs timeline news:

Colts’ assistant general manager Ed Dodds met with the Raiders yesterday, and will do the same with the Panthers on Sunday and then the Chargers on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2024

10:20 a.m.: Here is more speculation that Antonio Pierce will get the job in Las Vegas.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce has emerged as the leading candidate to become the full-time head coach in Las Vegas, with the support of key players there, per league sources. There will be other options for Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to consider, but as one source said, “I would be… pic.twitter.com/KhLmROeGAJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2024

January 12

7:36 a.m.: Here are some updates on the Raiders’ interview schedule for the GM job.

.@Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly interviewed with the @Panthers for their vacant GM job on Thursday. By all accounts, it went well. Kelly will interview with the Raiders tomorrow. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 12, 2024

The #Raiders are set to interview for their GM search #Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and #Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray today, sources say. Interim GM Champ Kelly interviews tomorrow.



Had Las Vegas hired a GM independent of the coach last time, it would've been… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

6:39 a.m.: Former Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler and current Las Vegas GM candidates Trey Brown and Adam Peters are being connected to the Patriots’ job.

As the #Patriots plot out a new direction and set out to hire a GM, a few names to consider with ties to New England: Former #Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, former #Titans GM Jon Robinson, #Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, #49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, #Bengals exec Trey Brown. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

6:32 a.m.: The Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as head coach, replacing Bill Belichick. There are seven openings remaining: The Raiders, Chargers, Panthers, Commanders, Falcons, Titans and Seahawks,

More about the Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as New England’s next coach, via @MikeReiss:https://t.co/6sIwSFfbk5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

January 11

9:01 a.m.: The NFL announced which teams are designated for the 2024 International Games in London and Munich, and the Raiders were not listed. While the Panthers and Jaguars were included and on the Raiders’ schedule next season, those are home games for Las Vegas so the team will not be heading to Europe this season. However, the league has yet to announce which club will host a game in Brazil.

In non-coaching news today, the NFL designated the teams set to play in London and Munich as part of the 2024 International Games. pic.twitter.com/pxdd0HYzmO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

8:39 a.m.: Ed Dobbs’ interview with the Raiders is Friday.

#Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds is expected to interview for the #Raiders general manager job Friday, per sources. One of the top candidates in recent years in the mix in Vegas. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 11, 2024

January 10

2:21 p.m.: There was some legal movement on the lawsuit of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden against the NFL.

The Nevada Supreme Court's hearing of the NFL's appeal of the Clark County District Court's decision to deny their motion to move former #Raiders HC Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league to arbitration just concluded. Seems like it could be a while before a decision is made. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 10, 2024

11:01 a.m.: The Giants are moving quick on Carmen Bricillo.

The #Giants already started the interview process on offensive line coaches. Carmen Bricillo interviewed with the team on Wednesday. He has been the line coach for the Patriots and most recently the Raiders. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 10, 2024

8:50 a.m.; Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole were named to the NFLPA’s first-team All-Pro squad. It is voted on by the players. The official All-Pro team will be announced soon. Crosby and Cole are the Raiders’ two players to make it to the Pro Bowl.

The NFLPA announced its second annual Players’ All-Pro Team, voted on by the players themselves. pic.twitter.com/cZp5xqK659 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024

January 9 (The 47th anniversary of Super Bowl XI)

9:12 a.m.: Adam Peters’ interview process is already beginning.

49ers ass't GM Adam Peters will interview for the Commanders head of football ops job tonight in Miami, per sources. The Raiders and Chargers also requested permission to interview Peters for their GM jobs, I'm told.



Peters will meet with Josh Harris, Bob Myers & Rick Spielman. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024

7:01 a.m.: Raiders’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is interviewing for the same job with the New York Giants.

The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2024

6:35 a.m.: Could Josh McDaniels reunite with the New England Patriots?

Josh McDaniels could return to Patriots if Bill Belichick remains as coach: Sources https://t.co/5s2kI3hGgK — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 9, 2024

January 8

8:28 p.m.: Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is interviewing for the vacant Los Angeles Chargers job.

The #Chargers requested an interview with #Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their head coaching job, per source.



Graham had the NFL's No. 6-ranked D this season. He's widely respected and had two interviews for Minnesota's HC job two years ago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024

2:41 p.m.: Former Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden may join the Saints’ coaching staff and reunite with quarterback Derek Carr.

Jon Gruden under consideration as an addition to Saints coaching staff, sources say https://t.co/rXUQWr8bup via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 8, 2024

2:32 p.m.: The Raiders have announced the signing of several players to future contracts.

#Raiders roster moves:



- The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to Reserve/Future contracts: pic.twitter.com/AeGYAxcAbT — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 8, 2024

9:34 a.m.: The Raiders are starting to sign players to future contracts (most of them were on the team’s practice squad).

The Las Vegas Raiders just signed my client Cornell Armstrong to a new deal for 2024. 7th year corner was with them most of last season. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) January 8, 2024

Safety Jaydon Grant signed his futures contract with the Las Vegas #Raiders per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2024

7:44 a.m.:

Here’s more Jim Harbaugh-Raiders smoke.

Sources to @BleacherReport: There is mutual interest between the #Raiders and current #Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.



I’m told Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, and has “a lot of interest” in the #Chargers’ vacancy as well.



There is a slew of internal support for Antonio Pierce… pic.twitter.com/PT074hSTZZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 8, 2024

January 7

11:58 a.m.: Here are the Raiders’ inactive players for Sunday’s game. No surprises.

8:26 a.m.: Could Jim Harbaugh land in the AFC West, but not with the Raiders?

From earlier this week on coaching hot seats



-Jim Harbaugh and Chargers gaining steam in some league circles

-Pulse on NFC South jobs

-Pats staff bracing for potential change

-Many believe Panthers planning for GM change https://t.co/wEYBUFRo4C — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 7, 2024

January 6

8:11 a.m.: Here is some key coaching-hiring process the Raiders will have to follow.

The NFL on Friday distributed to clubs its 2023-24 anti-tampering policy and hiring documents — including key changes to the cadence for head coaching interviews, which cannot happen in-person with current NFL assistants until Jan. 22.



Here’s the high level summary: pic.twitter.com/rBBSZXvXJT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2024

January 5 (Happy 86th birthday, Jim Otto)

11:15 a.m.: A nice honor Raiders’ tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

#Raiders RT @TheMainShow_ named recipient of annual Craig Long Award for professionalism and collaboration with the media for the 2023 season... — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 5, 2024

January 4

10:01 a.m.: Another well-deserved honor for the great Maxx Crosby.

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year@CrosbyMaxx | #RaiderNation — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 4, 2024

January 3

2:33 p.m.: Another key endorsement for Antonio Pierce.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams on interim HC Antonio Pierce:



"It's who I wanted, and he's my vote, and that's basically how the whole locker room feels. ... He embodies what it means to be a Raider. ... I'm rooting for him."



Message sent to Mark Davis...pic.twitter.com/KKa18FnrB3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2024

6:21 a.m.: The Raiders are down another tight end.