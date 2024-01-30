 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders one of older teams in 2023

Las Vegas needs to get younger at some places

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

As the Las Vegas Raiders move onto the 2024 offseason, one of the aspects of the roster it needs to take into account is it is one of the older rosters in the league.

According to a recent study by recent ESPN, the Raiders played one of the oldest rosters in the league. The study was based on snap counts.

Overall, the Raiders, who finished 8-9, had the 11th oldest team in the league with an average age of 27.3.

The Raiders were much older on offense as they were the fourth oldest offense even though they played most of the season with a rookie quarterback. on defense, they were the 21st oldest.

That’s exciting because the unit played well, especially down the stretch. So, with some tweaks, the Raiders get find some more youth in 2024 as they build for a brighter future.

In other Raiders’ news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...