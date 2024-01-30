Silver Minings: Raiders one of older teams in 2023

As the Las Vegas Raiders move onto the 2024 offseason, one of the aspects of the roster it needs to take into account is it is one of the older rosters in the league.

According to a recent study by recent ESPN, the Raiders played one of the oldest rosters in the league. The study was based on snap counts.

Had a bunch of people ask for this, so easiest to post: Here's Snap-Weighted Age for the full 2023 season.



Five oldest teams: Saints, Eagles, 49ers, Texans, Bills

Five youngest teams: Packers, Giants, Bears, Cardinals, Lions pic.twitter.com/FetZASmBeI — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 16, 2024

Overall, the Raiders, who finished 8-9, had the 11th oldest team in the league with an average age of 27.3.

The Raiders were much older on offense as they were the fourth oldest offense even though they played most of the season with a rookie quarterback. on defense, they were the 21st oldest.

That’s exciting because the unit played well, especially down the stretch. So, with some tweaks, the Raiders get find some more youth in 2024 as they build for a brighter future.

